Weather moves Truck race at Martinsville to after Cup event

Rain falls cancelling the NASCAR Trucks Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - NASCAR has postponed the Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway because rain stalled Saturday's event after 23 laps.

The race will resume Sunday evening after NASCAR completes the Cup Series event. Should weather not disrupt Sunday's activities, the race would resume about 7 p.m.

Ben Rhodes started from the pole and led every lap until Mike Senica brought out a caution 15 laps into the race. It then began to rain and the race never resumed. NASCAR stopped trucks on pit road after the 23rd lap.

Rhodes will be the race leader when the event resumes.

