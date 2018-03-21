sports

Bucks' Antetokounmpo leaves game with ankle sprain

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo has left the Milwaukee Bucks' game Wednesday night and will not return after rolling his right ankle.

Antetokounmpo was injured in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers. He appeared to get hurt when he tripped over teammate Shabazz Muhammad under Milwaukee's basket. He stayed in the game for a brief period, but hobbled around the court while grimacing. He went to the locker room with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter and did not return.

The Bucks say Antetokounmpo has a right ankle sprain and was done for the game.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points per game. He had 12 points before departing.

