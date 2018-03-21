Cavs' Korver leaves team following brother's death

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver has been excused from the team to be with family following the death of a younger brother.

The team issued a statement late Tuesday night saying Korver's brother, Kirk, died earlier in the day.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, back, from Greece, fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 124-117. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time," the Cavs said.

Korver is expected to miss Wednesday's home game against Toronto.

Korver, in his second season with Cleveland, left the Cavs last week after his 27-year-old brother became seriously ill in Iowa. He played in Monday night's home win over Milwaukee, scoring 12 points.

Korver's personal situation comes one day after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue stepped away from the team for health reasons.

The Cavs have also been dealing with an assortment of injuries as Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman have been sidelined.