Farabee has natural hat trick, US beats Kazakhstan 8-2

United States' Quinn Hughes (7) tires to get a shot past Kazakhstan goaltender Vladislav Nurek (1) during the first period of a world junior hockey championships game in Victoria, British Columbia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) - Boston University freshman Joel Farabee had a natural hat trick in a 6:52 span of the first period and the United States beat Kazakhstan 8-2 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Drafted 14th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers this year, Farabee gave the United States a 2-1 lead with a power-play strike at 5:13 and added goals at 8:53 and 12:05.

Boston College's Oliver Wahlstrom, St. Cloud State's Ryan Poehling, Northeastern's Tyler Madden, Michigan's Josh Norris and Sasha Chmelevski of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's also scored to help the Americans keep pace with Sweden atop Group B heading into their showdown Saturday night.

Jason Robertson of the OHL's Niagara IceDogs assisted on all three of Farabee's goals, and also set up Norris' goal. Northeastern's Cayden Primeau made 11 saves.

The United States opened Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia. After facing the Swedes, the Americans will complete round-robin play against Finland on Monday night.

Andrei Buyalski and Dmitri Mitenkov scored for Kazakhstan, a 5-0 loser to Finland in its opener Thursday.

In Group A play in Vancouver, Artyom Galimov and Nikolai Kovalenko scored short-handed goals and Russia beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to improve to 2-0.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves for Russia, allowing only Jachym Kondelik's second-period goal.

Tied with Canada for the Group A lead, Russia opened Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Denmark. The Czech Republic was coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over Switzerland on Wednesday.