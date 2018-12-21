Cannady free throws lift Princeton past Lafayette, 81-79

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Devin Cannady hit two free throws with five seconds left to put Princeton up by four points and allow the Tigers to beat Lafayette for a fourth straight time, 81-79 on Friday night.

Princeton's rivalry with Lafayette is second only to Rutgers for most nonconference games played. The Tigers now hold a 52-19 advantage in the all-time series.

Myles Stephens dunked and converted a layup with 8:43 left to put Princeton up by seven, 68-61, but Lafayette scored six straight points to get within one after Lukas Jarrett hit two free throws, and again cut the lead to one with :11 left on Justin Jaworski's layup. Stephens made two free throws and Jaworski answered by hitting the first of two to make it a two-point game. Cannady added two free throws to make it 80-76 with :05 left. Jaworski hit a 3 to get within a point, but Cannady answered with the second of two free throws to set the final margin.

Cannady finished with 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Stephens and Richmond Aririguzoh each added 14 points for Princeton (6-5).

Paulius Zalys scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jaworski added 19 points for Lafayette (3-8).