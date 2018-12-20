NBC10 back on the air after power outage in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Television viewers in the Philadelphia area had been getting black screens when they turned their TVs to NBC10 during the series finale of the time travel drama "Timeless."

Several people had taken to social media Thursday night to say NBC10 was offline from about 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A receptionist who answered the phone at NBC10 around 9 p.m. said the outage was weather-related and crews were working to get it fixed. The station is back on the air.

NBC10 Philadelphia tweeted shortly after 10:30 p.m. that there was a power outage and broadcast programs on NBC10, Telemundo62, CoziTV and Telexitos were disrupted.

They also said viewers can watch the finale to "Timeless" and other TV shows On Demand and on the NBC10 and Telemundo.

CoziTV will re-air the show Friday night.