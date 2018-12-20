Sentence upheld for man who traded gun used to kill trooper

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania appeals court is upholding a 5- to 10-year sentence for a man who traded a stolen gun for drugs, a weapon later used to kill a state trooper.

Superior Court ruled Thursday a county judge didn't abuse his discretion in sentencing Bradley McMullen for theft by unlawful taking.

McMullen admitted he stole his mother's gun and traded it with Jason Robison.

Robison used the .32-caliber pistol to slay 23-year-old rookie Trooper Landon Weaver in the rural community of Hesston in December 2016.

Robison was himself shot to death by police.

Huntingdon County District Attorney Dave Smith says Weaver's death has affected the community profoundly, and McMullen's sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime.

McMullen's lawyer didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.