City paid for tab of undercover officers who brawled in bar

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Officials say the city of Pittsburgh paid the bar tab for a group of undercover police officers who got into a fight members of a biker gang in October.

City spokesman Tim McNulty confirmed the city picked up the bill for four undercover officers who were drinking before getting into a brawl with members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club at a South Side neighborhood bar. The owner of Kopy's Bar tells KDKA-TV that the officers were drinking heavily for four hours before the fight.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says four detectives have been placed on paid leave while multiple investigations into the fight are ongoing.

Peduto says there are currently local and federal investigations ongoing.

Two of the Pagans have filed suit against the city claiming their civil rights were violated.

