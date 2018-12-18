Man with sword holds police at bay for hours

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a man with a sword was taken into custody after holding police at bay for hours in a Philadelphia home.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood northwest of the city center just after 8 p.m. Monday after a report of "a male high on narcotics armed with a sword inside."

Police said the suspect was hit with a stun gun with no effect. WCAU-TV reported that he threatened to cut off officers' heads and also tossed several items at them, including a weed whacker and a fiery pillow.

Investigators also said the man repeatedly expressed a wish to go to the hospital but refused to drop his sword. He was taken into custody at about midnight and taken for a mental evaluation. No injuries were reported.