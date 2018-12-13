Woman finds urn with vet's ashes in barn; now seeking kin

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman cleaning out a barn discovered an urn containing ashes of an Air Force veteran, as well as an American flag, photos from his life and other items.

Phyllis Gregor tells WGAL-TV she found the urn as she was cleaning a deceased in-law's barn in Bedford County. A military service record and an obituary identify the deceased as Johnny Seldom Combs. He died in 2000 at the age of 57.

She's hoping to find relatives of Combs so she can return the urn and items to his loved ones.

She says she was raised to respect those in the military and to respect the dead, so she's hanging on to the items until she finds his family.

Until then, she's keeping them in her basement in Chester County because "if it was my dad's ashes, I would want them."

___

Information from: WGAL-TV, http://www.wgal.com