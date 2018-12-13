Body of Pennsylvania soldier killed in Afghanistan back home

This undated photo provided by the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office shows Sgt. Jason McClary, of Export, Pa. McClary died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. The Pentagon says that McClary is the fourth soldier to die from wounds suffered last week in a roadside bomb blast in eastern Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. (Fort Carson Public Affairs Office via AP)

EXPORT, Pa. (AP) - The body of a second Pennsylvania serviceman killed in Afghanistan has returned home.

A plane carrying 24-year-old Staff Sergeant Jason McClary's casket touched down in Pittsburgh around 6 p.m. Wednesday. State and local police and the motorcycle group the Patriot Guard Riders escorted his remains to the Jobe Funeral Home in Monroeville.

Family members say all McClary ever wanted to do was to join the Army.

His mother, Jo Lynn Maiolie, tells KDKA-TV he son always wanted to be on the front lines.

A visitation is set for Monday at Cornerstone Ministries Church in Export. His funeral will be at the church on Tuesday.

McClary will be buried at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

McClary died from wounds suffered in a roadside bomb blast last month in Afghanistan.

Three other service members, including another from Pennsylvania, were killed in the explosion.

