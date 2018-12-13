Long-time Philadelphia TV report Odom announces retirement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A long-time Philadelphia television reporter says he will retire at the end of this week after a 42-year career.

WPVI reporter Vernon Odom will sign off for the last time Friday and will head off for retirement. The 70-year-old has seen a long career that's included reporting on the Three Mile Island disaster, the MOVE bombing, the release of Nelson Mandela from a South African prison and every presidential campaign since 1976.

Anchor Jim Gardner announced Odom's retirement Wednesday, calling it "the end of an era." Gardner says Odom's wisdom, wit and friendship will be missed.

WPVI is an ABC affiliate.