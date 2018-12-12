AP Sources: Carson Wentz hasn't been ruled out for next game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off of the field after he fumbled the ball and the Dallas Cowboys recovered during the first half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off of the field after he fumbled the ball and the Dallas Cowboys recovered during the first half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Carson Wentz is sidelined with a back injury, but two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press the Eagles quarterback hasn't been ruled out for Philadelphia's game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn't made any definitive determination, pending further evaluation and testing.

"Carson has a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we're going to rest him today, continue to evaluate him and make sure he's good," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "Sometimes he just gets a little sore, a little tight. Just going to rest him today and evaluate him further."

Pederson said the problem isn't a result of a hit or anything that happened in the last game, a 29-23 overtime loss at Dallas that dropped the defending Super Bowl champions to 6-7.

"Nothing game related," Pederson said. "He's dealt with it, and so we're going to continue to evaluate."

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would start if Wentz can't play. Foles hasn't taken a snap since Week 2 but is taking reps with the first team in practice.

Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee last Dec. 10 and missed the first two games this season. Foles replaced him and led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960.

Wentz has 3,074 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has career highs in passer rating (102.2) and completion rate (69.6 percent). Wentz finished third in the NFL MVP voting last year.

He was injured a few plays before tossing his fourth TD pass of the game in a victory at the Rams last year. Foles stepped in and helped the Eagles rally from a 35-31 deficit to beat Los Angeles and clinch the NFC East title. Foles then led the Eagles to wins at the Giants and over Oakland to help the team secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Foles was outstanding in the NFC championship game against Minnesota and the Super Bowl against New England.

He was 26 of 33 for 352 yards and three TDs in the 38-7 win over the Vikings and 28 of 43 for 373 yards, three TDs and one interception in the 41-33 victory over the Patriots.

Foles is 21-12 as a starter, including playoffs, in two stints with Philadelphia. The Eagles were 1-1 in Foles' starts this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL