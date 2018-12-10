Apartment building fire controlled; dozens displaced

Firefighters battle a fire at an apartment building in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The early-morning blaze in the city's Overbrook section has displaced dozens of residents. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Fire department officials say a large-scale fire at a Philadelphia apartment building has been brought under control.

Nearly 200 firefighters have spent more than six hours battling the blaze that caused the building's roof to collapse. The blaze was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the top floor of the four-story building.

Philly.com reports the fire in the city's Overbrook section has displaced dozens of residents from the building and nearby structures. Gas and electric had been turned off in the surrounding area.

Below-freezing temperatures created icy conditions for firefighters at the height of the blaze. Firefighters were using snorkels and ladders to pour water on the fire from above.

It wasn't immediately known if any residents were unaccounted for.

