Mom who let teen drive at center no longer charged in deaths

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The mother of a teenage girl who struck and killed two people during a driving lesson at a Philadelphia shopping center earlier this year is no longer charged in the deaths.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a municipal court judge last week dropped vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter counts filed in July against 32-year-old Stephanie Hernandez.

Authorities say Hernandez allowed her 15-year-old daughter to drive June 4 at the Aramingo Village shopping center parking lot in northeast Philadelphia. Officials said the sport utility vehicle lunged forward and jumped a curb, killing two 55-year-old men, David Abshire and Thomas Papineau.

Hernandez still faces a charge of allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle. Her daughter was charged as a juvenile with vehicular homicide and related offenses.

