Saint Joseph's tops Princeton 92-82 behind Kimble, Bynum

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Lamarr Kimble scored 22 points and distributed four assists, Jared Bynum added 19 points, and Saint Joseph's pulled away in the second half to beat Princeton 92-82 on Wednesday night.

Taylor Funk scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Hawks (5-4), who shot 55 percent to the Tigers' 46 percent and never trailed. Charlie Brown added 11 points.

Kimble's 3 capped a 9-0 run for a 60-45 Hawks' lead early in the second half, but Princeton closed to 80-74 after Devin Cannady and Jerome Desrosiers hit consecutive 3-pointers. Kimble hit a jumper and the Hawks scored six straight, then led 92-77 on Chris Clover's dunk with 54 seconds left.

Princeton closed to 18-16 on Richmond Aririguzoh's layup, but Markell Lodge's back-to-back dunks sparked an 8-2 run and Saint Joseph's led 39-36 at halftime.

Cannady scored 23 points with six 3-pointers, Arirguzoh had 14 points, Jose Morales 13 and Desrosiers 12 for the Tigers (4-3).