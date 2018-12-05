No signs of trauma on elderly couple found dead outside home

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Officials say an elderly Pennsylvania couple found dead outside their home had no obvious signs of trauma and it's not yet clear how they died.

Authorities in suburban Philadelphia identify them as 84-year-old Ross Woodward and his wife Rhoda, 81. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says an autopsy done Wednesday will be followed by toxicology tests to try to learn the cause of their deaths.

Officials say a mail carrier discovered the bodies just after 11 a.m. Tuesday outside their home in Whitemarsh Township, near Fort Washington.

The Montgomery County detective bureau and the Whitemarsh police are conducting a joint investigation. No other details are being released.