13-year-old boy alerts family to early morning fire

WILMERDING, Pa. (AP) - Officials are crediting a 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy for alerting his family and neighbors to an early morning fire.

Marvin James was getting up for school around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed smoke filling his Wilmerding home. James tells WPXI-TV that when he saw flames in his kitchen, he woke everyone in the house up and everyone got out safely.

Authorities say no one was hurt, but the residents of the home have been displaced until power is restored.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com