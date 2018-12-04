Connecticut man gets 75 years in prison for killing woman

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, injuring her best friend and then fleeing the state with his 6-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.

The Connecticut Post reports that 41-year-old Oscar Hernandez remained defiant at his sentencing Tuesday, proclaiming his innocence and saying "God knows I didn't do it."

Hernandez was convicted in October of murder and other charges.

Authorities say Hernandez stabbed 26-year-old Nidia Gonzalez and her friend in the couple's Bridgeport apartment in February 2017, then took off with their daughter, setting off a three-state search that ended when he crashed in Pennsylvania.

Gonzalez was stabbed in the neck six times, her windpipe and carotid artery punctured.

Hernandez said the women stabbed each other during a drunken argument over a cellphone.

