Jury to be selected for sheriff's corruption case

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the corruption trial of Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held.

The two-term Republican is charged with two counts of theft and one count of conflict of interest for allegedly forcing staff members to perform duties for his re-election campaign, including fundraising.

The trial is expected to last about a week.

Prosecutors claim they have video that backs up some of the charges. One current and one former employee testified at a preliminary hearing that Held ordered them to work on his re-election campaign in 2014 and 2015.

The Tribune-Review reports Held has denied the charges and has said they come from disgruntled former employees.

