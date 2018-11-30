Pennsylvania may tear down Allentown state hospital

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The agency in charge of Pennsylvania government buildings is looking for bids to demolish a vacant state hospital where director M. Night Shyamalan recently shot his next movie.

The Department of General Services on Friday said tearing down the Allentown State Hospital campus will save more than $2 million in annual costs.

The goal is to return the 195 acres to green space in order to make it easier to sell.

The 1912-era campus' 35 structures have been empty since the Human Services Department closed it eight years ago.

General Services says many of the buildings are functionally obsolete.

Officials say the project will include removing historic items and documentation of the property's history.

Shyamalan used the property for "Glass," a superhero thriller slated for release early next year.