news

Power restored to Philadelphia City Hall after failure

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia's City Hall went without power Monday afternoon, but officials say the problem has been resolved and the building will reopen for normal business Tuesday.

It wasn't clear what caused the power failure Monday afternoon. The building closed early for the day while crews worked, and the city announced Monday evening that power had been restored.

Some staffers posted video of hallways in complete darkness and alarms sounding in the building.

No other details are available.

Published: