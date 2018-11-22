Elderly woman, 2 other people critically hurt in house fire

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has left three people hospitalized in "very critical condition," including a 96-year-old woman.

The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the street was filled with very heavy smoke when emergency responders arrived, but crews were able to get the trapped victims out the home a short time later.

The elderly woman and the two other victims - a 46-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man - all suffered undisclosed injuries and remained hospitalized Thursday. Their names and further information about them have not been released.

Some nearby homes were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze. Those residents were allowed to return home about four hours later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.