Steelers-Jaguars Preview Capsule

PITTSBURGH (6-2-1) at JACKSONVILLE (3-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Steelers 6-3, Jaguars 3-5-1

SERIES RECORD - Jaguars lead 14-11.

LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Steelers 45-42 in AFC playoffs, Jan. 14

LAST WEEK - Steelers beat Panthers 52-21; Jaguars lost to Colts 29-26

AP PRO32 RANKING - Steelers No. 4, Jaguars No. 24

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (21), PASS (3).

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (4), PASS (19).

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (13).

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (18), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Steelers have won five in row and Jaguars have lost five in row. ... Jacksonville won twice last year in Pittsburgh, 30-9 in regular season and 45-42 in divisional round of AFC playoffs. Steelers have won last two appearances in Jacksonville. ... Steelers WR Antonio Brown has caught touchdowns in seven straight games. Club record is 11 straight by Buddy Dial in 1959-60. ... Pittsburgh will play entire season without RB Le'Veon Bell, who declined to sign one-year franchise tender by Nov. 13 deadline. ... Steelers RB James Conner is eighth player in team history with at least 10 rushing touchdowns, and first since DeAngelo Williams in 2015. ... Conner expected to play after being placed in concussion protocol after last week's win over Carolina. He leads AFC with 771 yards. ... Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger posted perfect QB rating (158.3) against Panthers for fourth time in career and first time since Dec. 20, 2007 vs. St. Louis. ... Roethlisberger's 350 career touchdown passes tie him with Eli Manning for seventh all-time. ... Steelers have allowed average of 268.6 yards during five-game winning streak. They allowed 420.5 yards per game in first four games. ... Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt's 15 career sacks are most by Steelers player in first two seasons since Keith Willis (15 in 1982-83). ... Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette returned from hamstring injury last week and carried 24 times for 53 yards. He had a combined 20 carries in limited action against Giants and Jets because of hamstring. ... Fournette and T.J. Yeldon each had more than 50 yards receiving against Colts, first time since Nov. 12, 2006 Jaguars had two RBs with 50-plus receiving yards in same game (Fred Taylor, Maurice Jones-Drew). ... Fantasy tip: Jaguars PK Josh Lambo has made 24 straight FGs.

