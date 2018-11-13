Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell a no-show as deadline approaches

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. The Le'Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Steelers. The star running back has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, afternoon to sign his one-year franchise tender and be eligible to play this season. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, FIle)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Le'Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The star running back has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon to sign his one-year franchise tender and be eligible to play this season. Coach Mike Tomlin says the AFC North-leading Steelers (6-2-1) have not heard from Bell. But he added the team understands there is a business element to Bell's decision to stay away.

They've been unable to come to terms on a new long-term contract in each of the past two offseasons. Bell, a two-time All-Pro, was scheduled to make $14.4 million this year under the terms of the franchise tag, but he's already forfeited $8.5 million.

The 26-year-old Bell can become a free agent in March.

In his absence, the Steelers have won five straight games heading to Jacksonville on Sunday.

