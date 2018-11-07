Holloway wins in debut; Saint Peter's beats Lafayette in OT

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Davauhnte Turner scored seven of his 25 points in overtime to lift Saint Peter's to a 93-86 season-opening victory over Lafayette and give Shaheen Holloway the win in his coaching debut on Wednesday night.

KC Ndefo added 16 points, and Samuel Idowu and Cameron Jones each had 15 for the Peacocks. Ndefo and Jones also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds apiece.

Justin Jaworski scored 28 points and Alex Petrie had 18 to lead Lafayette. Myles Cherry had a game-high 11 rebounds. Petrie hit a jumper with 21 seconds remaining to force overtime with the game tied at 79.

Ndefo had a dunk, Idowu and Turner added 3-pointers and the Peacocks lead 87-81 with 1:41 remaining. Jaworski made all five of his free-throw attempts to pull the Leopards to 89-86, but Turner made a layup and added a pair of free throws in the final 18 seconds to seal it.