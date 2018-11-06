Teacher found dead in school died of natural causes

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a teacher found dead inside a Pittsburgh school this week died of natural causes.

Jonathan Tyler, a 62-year-old chemistry teacher, was found early Monday inside the Pittsburgh Student Achievement School. A colleague found him just before 8 a.m. in an area for teachers

Tyler, who lived in Pittsburgh, started with the district in 1999. He had taught at the Student Achievement Center since 2009.

A cause of death for Tyler has not been disclosed.

Counselors were due to be on hand at the Student Achievement Center to provide support for teachers and students who needed it.