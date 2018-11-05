Coroner: Toddler dies after dog attack at Pennsylvania home

RED LION, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a toddler died after an attack by the family dog at a central Pennsylvania home over the weekend.

The York County coroner's office said Monday the 19-month-old girl was mauled at her family's Windsor Township home at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the child was rushed to York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The child's name wasn't immediately released. An autopsy is planned to help determine the cause and manner of death.

Chief Tim Damon of the York Area Regional Police force said the girl was being watched by her parents at the time of the attack. He declined to say what kind of dog was involved but said the animal had been euthanized.