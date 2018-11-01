Steelers-Ravens Preview Capsule

PITTSBURGH (4-2-1) at BALTIMORE (4-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Steelers 4-3, Baltimore 4-4

SERIES RECORD - Steelers lead 27-22

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Steelers 26-14, Sept. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK - Steelers beat Browns 33-18, Ravens lost to Panthers 36-21

AP PRO32 RANKING - Steelers No. 7, Ravens No. 16

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (22), PASS (2).

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (6), PASS (24).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (24), PASS (8).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (15), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Ravens seek first sweep in series since 2015. ... Thirteen games in rivalry decided by three points or fewer since 2008. ... Ravens K Justin 34 for 36 in FGs vs Pittsburgh. ... Baltimore QB Joe Flacco 11-12 as starter vs. Steelers including playoffs, with 28 TD passes and 16 INTs. ... Ravens 6-3 at home vs. Steelers under John Harbaugh, who started in 2008. ... Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger 12-9 vs Baltimore with 35 TDs and 23 INTs. ... Steelers WR Antonio Brown has 94 catches for 1,149 yards vs Ravens, but only four TDs. ... Steelers coach Mike Tomlin 12-12 in regular season vs Baltimore. ... Ravens have minus-4 turnover differential, Steelers minus-3. ... Pittsburgh seeks fourth straight victory. Last loss was to Baltimore. ... Steelers RB James Conner has 599 yards rushing with nine TDs, including 146 yards, 2 TDs last week vs Cleveland. ... Brown and Juju Smith-Shuster tied for team lead with 46 receptions. ... Ravens NFL-best 30-12 in November under Harbaugh, 18-3 at home ... Baltimore WR John Brown averaging 18.8 yards per catch. ... Ravens allowing NFL-low 17.1 points and 293.8 yards per game. ... Baltimore scored at least 21 in 16 of last 17 games. ... Ravens 61-22 at home under Harbaugh, 16-6 in last 22 vs AFC North. ... Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs ranks first on team career list with 131 sacks and 37 forced fumbles, second with 927 tackles. ... Tucker ranks first in NFL history with 90 percent FG success rate. Has made 225 of 226 XPs. ... Fantasy Tip: Roethlisberger has 8 TD throws and 1,539 yards passing in last five games vs Ravens.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL