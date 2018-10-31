WVU teams with another school for shared-credit program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University's School of Public Health is teaming with another college to offer a shared-credit degree program.

WVU officials say the public health school has signed an agreement with Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania. The agreement will create a program that offers students the opportunity to earn a bachelor of arts in mathematics and a master of science in biostatistics in five years.

The program will allow students to work toward their bachelor's degree for the first three years at Washington & Jefferson College and then transition to WVU for the fourth and fifth years.

WVU officials say the program is an effort to provide an affordable option for students seeking a graduate degree.