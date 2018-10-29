Police: Man tried to pay court fees with counterfeit bill

MONESSEN, Pa. (AP) - Police in western Pennsylvania say a man faces forgery charges for allegedly trying to pay off court fines with counterfeit money.

Westmoreland County detectives say 50-year-old James Floyd, of Monessen, handed the fake $100 bill to a county clerk of court's office employee on Oct. 19. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the bill had a fake security ribbon and Chinese lettering on the front and back.

The criminal complaint says Floyd was making a payment for a $25 fee and expected to receive change, and the clerk realized the money was faked.

Floyd is charged with forgery and theft and didn't have an attorney listed in online court records. The charges will be sent by summons.

