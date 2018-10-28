Shoppers may face hard choices again on health marketplaces

Insurance shoppers likely will have several choices for individual health coverage this fall, but there's no guarantee the plans will cover a wide range of doctors or prescriptions.

Health insurers have stopped fleeing the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces, and they've toned premium hikes that gouged consumers in recent years. Some are even dropping prices for 2019.

But the market will still be far from ideal for many customers when open enrollment starts Thursday.

Much of the insurance left on the marketplaces limits patients to narrow networks of hospitals or doctors and provides no coverage outside those networks.

That creates complications for people who want to keep seeing a certain doctor or have some unexpected care.

The enrollment window for 2019 coverage runs until December 15 in most states.