Man wanted in Pennsylvania shooting caught in Rhode Island

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police have apprehended a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

State police say 24-year-old Clifton Kelvin Hunter was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside an apartment in Pawtucket where he was thought to be staying.

Hunter waived extradition and was ordered held in Rhode Island pending his return to Pennsylvania. It could not immediately be determined if he had a lawyer.

Hunter was one of three people wanted in connection with an Oct. 16 shooting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He faces several charges including attempted homicide.

Lancaster police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.