Orphans get a gravestone, more than 100 years after deaths

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - More than a century after their deaths, a group of orphans buried in a Pennsylvania cemetery are being recognized.

A children's behavioral care facility in Wilkes-Barre (wilks BAYR'-ree) had been collecting donations to get a gravestone for the 19 children buried in the Hollenback Cemetery.

On Thursday, the Children's Service Center hosted a dedication of the gravestone.

In the past, the center was known as the Home for Friendless Children.

Between 1866 and 1909, at least 19 residents of the home were buried in Hollenback Cemetery, only numbered iron markers noting the gravesites.

WNEP reports a new monument now stands in front of the markers, putting a name and age to what had been just a number.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan took part in the blessing. He says society should care for the children of today, and "never forget the kids that came in the past."

