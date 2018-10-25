Kids sickened from classmate's baked goods laced with pot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say several students at a Philadelphia elementary school became sick after eating baked goods apparently laced with marijuana.

Officers were called to Rudolph Blankenburg Elementary School in the city's Parkside section Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators says 13-year-old boy brought homemade cereal bars, possibly laced with marijuana, and handed them out to at least five other students at school.

The students were taken to hospitals, where at least two tested positive for marijuana.

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker says because of the concentration in the food, one student started "seeing hallucinations" and had stomach pain.

Police plan to charge the 13-year-old with reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana.