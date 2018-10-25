Philadelphia council welcomes Gritty with formal resolution

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia City Council has issued a formal resolution welcoming the Philadelphia Flyers' new mascot Gritty to the city.

Councilmember At-Large Helen Gym said in a statement that "Gritty came into our lives when we most needed him, and while he may be a hideous monster, he is our hideous monster." Council members passed Gym's official resolution Thursday with all members co-sponsoring the resolution.

Gym's Director of Communications Melissa McCleery says Gritty is the first Philadelphia mascot to be honored with a resolution.

The Democratic councilwoman's resolution went on to compare the large orange mascot to the city of Philadelphia itself, saying that "Gritty, like our steadfast commitment to justice in the face of adversity, will not be mocked or stopped."