Antetokounmpo's triple-double leads Bucks past 76ers 123-108

Philadelphia 76ers' Amir Johnson (5) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Philadelphia 76ers' Amir Johnson (5) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers 123-108 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Khris Middleton had 25 points, and Brook Lopez chipped in 21.

Joel Embiid scored 30 points for Philadelphia, which was coming off a wild 133-132 overtime loss Tuesday at Detroit. JJ Redick added 19 points for the 76ers, who fell to 2-3.

The Bucks overcame early ice-cold shooting before gradually taking control.

Lopez misfired on his first four 3-point attempts but then sank five straight to spark a second-quarter rally. The Bucks led by eight during the period and held a 71-64 advantage at the break. Middleton had 20 first-half points, and Redick had 16.

Milwaukee stretched the lead to 15 during the third quarter and held a 92-81 advantage heading to the fourth.

The Bucks poured it on in the final period, building a 16-point lead midway through. The 76ers pulled within eight late, but a pair of free throws by Antetokounmpo and a driving, one-handed scoop layup by Eric Bledsoe quickly pushed the lead to 12.

The 76ers held a 34-22 lead after one quarter by making 6 of 8 from 3-point range, with five players sinking shots from deep. The Bucks made just 1 of 11 3s and shot 23 percent overall, trailing by 14 at one point.

TIP-INS

76ers: Ben Simmons left Saturday's game against Orlando in the first quarter and didn't play Tuesday night against Detroit. He logged 37 minutes Wednesday night. ... Embiid has recorded a double-double in all five of the team's games. ... Coach Brett Brown on Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova, who played with Philadelphia last season: "He's a fantastic teammate. He's a pro's pro. He's a prideful worker and he is skilled at what he does."

Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova missed the game due to illness. ... D.J. Wilson also was inactive with a right hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Charlotte on Saturday night.

Bucks: At Minnesota on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports