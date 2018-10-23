Pittsburgh's mayor awards key to city to longtime activist

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The mayor of Pittsburgh has awarded the key to the city to a 95-year-old civil rights and human rights activist.

Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto presented the city's highest civilian honor to Alma Speed Fox on Tuesday morning during a packed ceremony. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Fox urged civic participation and says she'll be spending the next few weeks encouraging voter turnout for the November midterm elections.

Fox is a former president of the NAACP's Pittsburgh chapter, and is known around the region for her activism dating back to the 1950s. The award marks the fourth time Peduto has recognized someone with a key to the city.

