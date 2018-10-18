3rd preschool worker charged over giving melatonin to kids

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) - Police have charged another Pennsylvania preschool worker after the school's owner was accused of putting the sleep aid melatonin in children's lunches.

WJAC-TV reports Janie Hersh was charged Wednesday for failing to act as a mandated reporter and disorderly conduct.

A criminal complaint states Hersh knew Teryll Gribble, owner of Learning Links Preschool in Somerset Township, was putting melatonin in certain students' lunches so they would nap.

Gribble was charged with endangering the welfare of children in July.

Gribble's mother Loraine was arrested on similar charges in September.

The state revoked the preschool's certification.

Loraine Gribbles' attorney says his client had permission from relatives to give melatonin to two children.

A voicemail seeking comment from Teryll Gribbles' lawyer wasn't returned Thursday.

A doctor should be consulted before melatonin is given to a child.

