Names of 2 found dead after kitchen fire released

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of an elderly man and woman found dead following a kitchen fire in their western Pennsylvania home.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 96-year-old Leslie Frost and 95-year-old Marianne Frost were found dead after Saturday's fire in the Penn Hills home.

Fire crews responding to the blaze shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday found the bodies of the couple. No one else was in the home and no other injuries were reported.

Fire Marshal Chuck Miller ruled the fire accidental. He says the blaze apparently started in the kitchen as the two were cooking and they were apparently overcome bysmoke.

The county medical examiner's office will determine the official cause and manner of death.