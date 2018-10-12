Jury deliberations start in man's Lake Erie murder trial

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - Jury deliberations have started the murder trial of a man accused of killing his wife and tossing her body into Lake Erie.

Prosecutors in Erie County say 49-year-old Christopher Leclair was having an affair and killed his 51-year-old wife, Karen, because his girlfriend had given him an ultimatum to choose between her and his wife.

But his lawyer, Bruce Sandmeyer, argued Friday that Karen Leclair killed herself because she was upset her husband had been cheating on her in the months before she died in the summer of 2017.

Sandmeyer said his client didn't want anyone to know that he had caused his wife to kill herself, so he dumped her body in the lake but later felt guilty and told the Coast Guard his wife had fallen overboard from their commercial fishing boat.