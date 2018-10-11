Man who stabbed 5 at mental health facility pleads guilty

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man who stabbed five people at a mental health facility near Pittsburgh after trying to set the building ablaze has pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

Dustin Johnson appeared in court Thursday and pleaded guilty to five counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, as well as one count of arson and risking a catastrophe in the Nov. 11, 2016 rampage.

The 40-year-old had once been a resident at the Turtle Creek Valley Mental Health/Mental Retardation in Homestead, just southeast of Pittsburgh.

Witnesses told police he was armed with two knives and an air gun that looked like a real firearm. He attacked staff and residents before police shot him several times.

One person was injured critically, but all survived.

His sentencing is set for January.