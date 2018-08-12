Car fire in bank drive-thru spreads to bank building

GREEN TREE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a car fire in a bank drive-thru near Pittsburgh spread to the bank building, destroying both the vehicle and the structure.

Officials say a customer's sedan caught fire just after 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Commonwealth Bank in Green Tree.

Fire Chief Don Gaupp said the blaze eventually set the entire bank on fire, collapsing the roof and gutting the interior.

He said "(The building) is made up of all 2-by-4 trusses, so it went up pretty quick." The bank was closed at the time.

The bank customer had minor injuries but didn't need hospitalization. A woman with him was uninjured. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.