Girl, 3, accidentally struck and killed in driveway of home

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old girl was accidentally struck and killed in the driveway of her western Pennsylvania home.

Police in East Taylor Township just northeast of Johnstown say a 34-year-old man went outside at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday to move a sport utility vehicle that was blocking another vehicle from leaving his driveway.

Officials say he didn't realize that the girl had followed him outside, and when he started backing up the SUV he accidentally struck the girl.

Authorities say he performed CPR on the girl until medics arrived and took her to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police say the accident is under investigation, but charges are unlikely in what Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees called "an unfortunate, heart-wrenching accident."