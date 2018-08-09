2 woman, man hospitalized after shooting in Pennsylvania

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - A shooting in an eastern Pennsylvania community has left two women and a man wounded.

The shooting in Easton apparently occurred early Thursday. Authorities learned about it when officers went to a hospital where two of the victims had been taken, and the third victim also showed up there later Thursday morning.

The three victims - two women ages 19 and 20 and a 23-year-old man - were all being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Their names and further details on their conditions have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities say a car was seen fleeing the area, though it wasn't immediately clear if anyone in the vehicle was involved in the shooting.