COLLEGE FOOTBALL '18: Points and players per game in FBS

Scoring and players per game were down in major college football last season to their lowest levels since 2011.

A year-by-year look at scoring and plays per game (official NCAA statistics):

Plays per game:

2005 - 67.7

2006 - 64.0

2007 - 71.9

2008 - 67.6

2009 - 67.7

2010 - 68.4

2011 - 69.8

2012 - 71.5

2013 - 71.8

2014 - 71.9

2015 - 71.5

2016 - 71.6

2017 - 69.9

___

Points per game per team:

2005 - 27.1

2006 - 24.4

2007 - 28.4

2008 - 27.1

2009 - 27.1

2010 - 28.0

2011 - 28.3

2012 - 29.5

2013 - 29.5

2014 - 29.4

2015 - 29.0

2016 - 30.2

2017 - 28.8

___

