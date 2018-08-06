Philadelphia to issue municipal ID cards as alternative

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The city if Philadelphia is planning to issue municipal identification cards for people who don't have other forms of identification such as driver's licenses.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the cards will help people access basic services, such as groceries from food pantries, treatment for drug addiction, and entry to city buildings. They can also be used to open bank accounts or verify identity to police officers.

Supporters view them as a boon to the homeless and elderly people without licenses, and an alternative for those without valid ID cards due to immigration status, financial limitations, or other reasons.

Opponents say such cards give people illegally in the country access to services to which they shouldn't be entitled. Immigration advocates voice concerns about use of the personal information required.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com