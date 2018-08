WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - Police in suburban Philadelphia have apprehended a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a woman whose body was found in an office park.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says police responding to a call arrived at Vector Security in Whitemarsh Township at about 2:30 a.m. and found the woman's body in a rear parking lot.

Several news outlets reported the woman also had been run over by a vehicle.

An investigation is continuing.