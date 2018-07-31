Fire department cancels pig roast fundraiser over complaints

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) - An annual pig roast that raises money for a volunteer fire department in southeastern Pennsylvania has been cancelled over complaints.

Philly.com reports Malvern Fire Company Chief Chris Gastwirth confirmed that the Aug. 4 pig roast had been cancelled. Company officials say the department received complaints and heard talk about possible protests.

The firehouse started the pig roast fundraiser in 2013. Last year, patrons paid $15 for a roast pig dinner complete with sides, dessert and beverages.

Borough manager Christopher Bashore says the dinner is an independent event and that the borough wasn't involved in its cancellation. Bashore says he hadn't received any complaints.

Some residents shared their frustrations this week over the cancelled pig roast on social media.

Gastwirth says the department will discuss alternative plans Wednesday.

