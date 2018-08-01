Ex-officer sentenced to 3 to 6 years in fatal off-duty crash

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A former northwestern Pennsylvania police officer has been sentenced to three to six years in prison in a fatal off-duty crash last year.

The Erie Times-News reports that an Erie County judge sentenced 48-year-old Cheryl Frey at the high end of the standard range of the state sentencing guidelines on Wednesday.

Frey was convicted of all charges including vehicular homicide and aggravated assault while driving under the influence in the February 2017 crash on Route 99 in McKean Township.

Investigators said her blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when she crossed into incoming traffic, killing 57-year-old Wade Sculze.

Defense attorney Andrew Sissinini said Frey resigned from the force shortly after her June conviction. She had been an Erie police officer since 2008.

